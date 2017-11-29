Arkansas town reaches settlement over mobile home ban

MCCRORY, Ark. (AP) - A city in east-central Arkansas has settled a federal lawsuit brought by a national civil rights organization over an attempt to ban mobile homes worth less than $7,500.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the McCrory City Council passed an ordinance in September 2016 banning trailers that have a value of less than $7,500. Equal Justice Under the Law sued the city and its police chief in January, calling the ordinance wealth-based discrimination. The group filed the lawsuit on behalf of a couple who were told they'd have to move out of their $1,500 mobile home.



The council repealed the ban in January.



Equal Justice officials say the Tuesday settlement totaled just over $20,000.



The attorney for McCrory declined to comment to the newspaper.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

