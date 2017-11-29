Woman faces assault charge after spitting on jailer

A Greene County inmate faces additional charges after investigators say she spit on a jailer.

Jessica Owens, 31, of Marmaduke faces a charge of aggravated assault on a corrections or law enforcement officer.

According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, Owens was “being disruptive in the jail by banging her fist on the cell door,” early Monday morning.

When officers attempted to place Owens, who was identified as having hepatitis C, in a restraint chair she “intentionally spit” on one of the officers.

The report stated the saliva entered the female officer’s nose.

A judge found probable cause to charge her and set her bond at $35,000. She's due in circuit court on Dec. 27 to answer the charge.

At the time of the alleged assault, Owens was being held on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

