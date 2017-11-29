Stone County sheriff searching for wanted man - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Stone County sheriff searching for wanted man

Phillip Callahan (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office) Phillip Callahan (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office)
STONE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Stone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a wanted man. 

According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, deputies are searching for Phillip Callahan. 

The post states that Callahan has been seen in the Marcella and Pleasant Grove area. 

He is currently being sought for felony theft, evading arrest and being a parole absconder. 

If you see Callahan or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Stone County Sheriff's Office at 870-269-3825. 

