Wanted man caught by authorities, sheriff says

Phillip Callahan (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office) Phillip Callahan (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office)
STONE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man wanted in Stone County for felony theft, evading arrest and for being a parole absconder is now behind bars, Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds said Wednesday.

Authorities had been looking for Phillip Callahan, who was found around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday after a search near Pleasant Grove. 

Bonds said area residents, as well as the Department of Correction North Central Unit K-9 team, tracked Callahan in the woods near Highway 14 and a nearby chicken farm. Callahan was found and arrested. 

Callahan was being held Wednesday in the Stone County jail, awaiting a parole hearing and is facing new charges. 

