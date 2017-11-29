Wanted man caught by authorities, sheriff says

A man wanted in Stone County for felony theft, evading arrest and for being a parole absconder is now behind bars, Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds said Wednesday.

Authorities had been looking for Phillip Callahan, who was found around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday after a search near Pleasant Grove.

Bonds said area residents, as well as the Department of Correction North Central Unit K-9 team, tracked Callahan in the woods near Highway 14 and a nearby chicken farm. Callahan was found and arrested.

Callahan was being held Wednesday in the Stone County jail, awaiting a parole hearing and is facing new charges.

