Police search for woman suspected of forging checks

(Source: White County Sheriff's Office via Facebook) (Source: White County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

Police want to know the identity of a woman suspected of forging checks in connection with a burglary investigation.

The White County Sheriff's Office states they began investigating a residential burglary on Nov. 19 in the 200-block of Rogers Road.

Several items were taken, including personal checks, for a total loss of over $7,000.

While investigating, the sheriff's office learned the checks were forged and cashed at a bank in Searcy. The bank was able to capture video of the suspect.

WCSO is asking for the public's help in finding out who the woman's identity.

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident is asked to call 501-279-6279 or 501-279-6241.

