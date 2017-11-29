Arkansas law schools to receive $2M of cigarette settlement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' two law schools will split more than $2 million left over in a $45 million cigarette settlement fund.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a Pulaski County Circuit judge ruled on Tuesday that the money will go toward scholarship funds at the University of Arkansas Law School in Fayetteville and the W.H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. The Public Interest Litigation Scholarship Program Fund and the Dean R. Morley Scholarship Fund will each receive about $1.1 million.



The money is the charitable component of the settlement fund, which was established to end a 14-year-old lawsuit against cigarette manufacturer Philip Morris USA over false advertising. The fund has paid about $20 million to nearly 20,000 former Marlboro Lights smokers over the past year.



