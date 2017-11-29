North Jonesboro getting a Dollar General

A new Dollar General store is being built in northern Jonesboro.

The Dollar General store is being built on Highway 141 and County Road 766, also known as KAIT Road.

The land had been for sale for a few months and dirt work started on the project last week.

Region 8 News reported Tuesday that the city of Weiner is also getting a Dollar General.

No word yet on when they hope to have it completed.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android