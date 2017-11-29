Governor appoints 2 justices of the peace in Greene Co. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Governor appoints 2 justices of the peace in Greene Co.

Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT) Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the appointment of two justices of the peace on Wednesday.

In a news release, Hutchinson appointed Paragould natives Aaron Camp and Russell “Rusty” McAllister to the Greene County Quorum Court.

Camp was appointed as Justice of the Peace for District 2 while McAllister was appointed for District 7. 

McAllister replaced Shawntae Thompson while Camp replaced Barry Bateman.

Both appointments expire on Dec. 31, 2018.

