Governor appoints 2 justices of the peace in Greene Co.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the appointment of two justices of the peace on Wednesday.

In a news release, Hutchinson appointed Paragould natives Aaron Camp and Russell “Rusty” McAllister to the Greene County Quorum Court.

Camp was appointed as Justice of the Peace for District 2 while McAllister was appointed for District 7.

McAllister replaced Shawntae Thompson while Camp replaced Barry Bateman.

Both appointments expire on Dec. 31, 2018.

