Storage units catch fire in Jonesboro

An initial house fire call turned out to be storage units on fire Wednesday afternoon in Jonesboro.

Crews were called to a fire at 1208 E. Washington Ave., according to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch.

Battalion Chief Jerry McCormick tells Region 8 News two storage units caught fire. The house was not affected.

Two people were in the home at the time and did not realize what was going on until it was too late, McCormick says.

No injuries were reported.

Right now, a cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android