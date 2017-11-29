Negligent homicide charge dropped in fatal crash

Tanner Platz and Zachary Wells died July 23, 2015, when a tractor-trailer truck struck their vehicle head-on. (Source: KAIT)

A man charged with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that left two people dead pleaded no contest Monday to driving left of center.

Chad T. Marshall, 46, of Jonesboro was accused in the July 2015 deaths of Tanner Platz and Zachary Wells, both of Monette.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Marshall was westbound on Highway 18 near Black Oak when his tractor-trailer truck crossed the center lane and struck the men’s vehicle head-on.

The coroner pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Originally, Marshall was charged with negligent homicide, as well as driving left of center and careless and prohibited driving.

On Monday, Nov. 27, Marshall pleaded no contest to driving left of center and was ordered to pay $150 court costs and a fine of $250. He was also ordered to pay a $20 jail administration fee.

Online court records show the negligent homicide and careless and prohibited driving charges were nolle prossed.

The order of nolle prosequi cited “insufficient evidence of criminal negligence.”

