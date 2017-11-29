ASP releases name of victim in Craighead Co. Crash

Both Arkansas State Police and the Craighead County Sheriff's Office Dive Team were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday night in Black Oak. (Source: KAIT)

According to Lt. Aaron Davis of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police and the Craighead County Sheriff's Office Dive Team were called to the scene of a fatal crash in a body of water that flows into the St. Francis River in Black Oak on Highway 148.

An Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary stated John Henry Reed, Jr., 52, of Osceola was killed in the crash.

A vehicle was found submerged in the water with a body inside.

The report stated that Reed was driving west on Highway 148 when he ran off the north side of the road, hit a guardrail, rolled over, and came to rest on all four wheels in the water.

The road is also known as Church Street in Black Oak.

The body of water is called the Cockle Burr Slough Ditch and feeds into the nearby St. Francis River.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android