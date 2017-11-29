Fire officials and families assess damage from fire

Fire officials were out assessing damages the morning after a large grass fire in Paragould on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Fire Chief Kevin Lang and a group of officials were going around to properties and taking photos of the damages.

He said they were also trying to gather homeowner information to compile a report.

"It was dark when we finished up last night," Lang said. "So we're verifying where the damage was and what houses were affected."

Lang said most of the damage was melted siding on the farthest south houses that back up to the field.

Lang said that was thanks to the way they were able to work with the other departments that came to help.

"It worked really well," Lang said. "That's the good thing about Greene County. All of the departments work together really well, from the law enforcement to the rescue squad, to all of the rural departments."

Lang said his department had four engines on scene.

Southern Greene County, Western Greene County, Oak Grove, Lafe and Lake City fire departments contributed resources and manpower as well.

"We work with each other from time to time," Lang said. "So it's a good working relationship, and we all work together really well."

Even Paragould Public Works came to help out getting roads blocked off and controlling the crowd.

Fire officials were not the only ones out assessing the damage.

Homeowners stepped out to find melted siding and burned yards.

Samantha Davis and Michael Solomon live at the south end of Fifth Avenue, right beside the field.

Davis said she came home from work and noticed flames in the distance.

"I thought maybe a farmer was burning something," Davis said. "So, I didn't think anything of it."

Soon after firefighters arrived and had families evacuating the area, Davis and Solomon said they weren't sure they would have a home when they got back.

"I wasn't too worried if we came back and didn't have a house," Solomon said. "We had our family and that's all we really needed."

Solomon said they did have some siding damage but if it weren't for the firefighters, it could have been tragic.

Chief Lang said between 30 and 50 acres were burned, and that it appears to be manmade.

He asked that anyone with information on the fire call the fire department.

