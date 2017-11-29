Students start new tradition by planting trees

The teachers at a Region 8 school spent Wednesday afternoon beginning a tradition with their students.

The pre-K 3, 4 and Kindergarten children planted their very own tree on the school’s campus.

Administrator at Ridgefield Christian School, W. A. Young, said he hopes the children will relate a number of different things to their tree.

“The kids got to plant their own tree,” Young said. “The idea and concept behind that was given to us by Stewart Reed, our Board President. Every child has their own personal tree as a marker for their physical growth. They can look at it and see the tree growing just as they are growing. Secondly, they will see their educational growth in that tree. As the attend Ridgefield here and their education grows, they’ll be reminded their purpose here at this school was to learn. And thirdly, that three will remind them we’re very much interested here at Ridgefield Christian at developing a Christ-like character in each of these children. So, from that early age all the way up through high school we want to develop the character of Christ in them so they live like Christians in our community and their generation.”

Each tree has a small, white tag with their name on it and class grade.

“When they look at that tree,” Young said. “It’s their tree. They take a lot of pride in it. Watch it grow as their growing. And it helps to establish a longevity. A sense of belonging to something over a period of time. And I think we accomplished that today.”

Alex Hogan said he thought the tree was a great idea and came to plant it with his four-year-old daughter, Haley.

“I thought it was a really neat program,” Hogan said. “To show longevity. And I thought it was a good idea. I hope she learns it takes time to grow and develop. I hope she realizes that as the tree grows, she’ll grow and it really takes a lot of commitment to keep it going and she can grow how she wants to.”

Young said they had a great response from both the children and their parents.

“They had fun,” Young said. “The kids had fun. The parents all came out for it. It was a really good event. The response was overwhelming. The parents really enjoyed it. They came up to myself and the staff and said they thought it was a great idea. It establishes and develops a tradition with the kids I think they’ll remember for years to come.”

Nearly 40 children had the chance to plant their own tree.

Young said they intend to make this an annual event and plant a tree each year with every new child that registers at their school.

