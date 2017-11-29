Air Choice One gets agreement on air service for Jonesboro

Air Choice One has been selected to provide round trip air service to St. Louis for the next four years, company officials said. (Source: KAIT)

A company that provides air service to St. Louis from the city of Jonesboro will continue to do so for the next four years.

According to a media release from St. Louis-based marketing company Kolbeco, Air Choice One was picked by the United States Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service at Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

The company will also provide 18 round trips a week to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

