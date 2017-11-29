New playground slated for Paragould

A new playground is being built at the Paragould Community Center. (Source: KAIT)

A new playground in Paragould will allow children, especially those in wheelchairs, to play without having to worry.

The playground at the Paragould Community Center has 37 pieces of equipment, including padded flooring that allow wheelchairs to move. Pat Austin, who serves as the Parks and Recreation Director in Paragould, said the new park can help children.

"They can wheel themselves up on the playground equipment if they have an older brother or sister out there playing," Austin said. "They can just chime in and play right along with them. And they'll feel like they're part of the group that is out there playing."

City officials were able to pay for the new playground with a grant from the Arkansas Blue & You Foundation, not to mention donations from several community groups.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android