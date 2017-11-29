Several organizations helping to pay for playground equipment - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Several organizations helping to pay for playground equipment

A new playground is being built at the Paragould Community Center. (Source: KAIT) A new playground is being built at the Paragould Community Center. (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A new playground in Paragould will allow children, especially those in wheelchairs, to play without having to worry. 

The playground at the Paragould Community Center has 37 pieces of equipment, including padded flooring that allow wheelchairs to move. Pat Austin, who serves as the Parks and Recreation Director in Paragould, said the new park can help children. 

"They can wheel themselves up on the playground equipment if they have an older brother or sister out there playing," Austin said. "They can just chime in and play right along with them. And they'll feel like they're part of the group that is out there playing." 

The Arkansas Blue and You foundation awarded over $116,000 to the Paragould Community Center, $10,000 was donated from city beautification, and $42,000 were given by other organizations for the playground.

The playground company is also giving the center a 50% discount for the equipment.

Construction is expected to begin in March.

