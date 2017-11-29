Report: Theft case delayed for White Co. woman

A White County woman accused of stealing $360,000 from her employer briefly appeared in court Wednesday.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Diana Woodle's attorney Paul Petty asked for more time to prepare for trial, and his request was granted.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Diana Woodle is facing felony theft charges.

Woodle is accused of stealing the money from the Southeast White County Water Association over a five year period.

Woodle was the manager of the association, which faced a state audit as well as a state police investigation, KATV reported.

County records showed that Woodle bought about 25 acres of land behind their home in the West Point community in Sept. 2013 for $45,000.

Prosecutors allege Woodle not only gave herself unauthorized paychecks but also misused the water association's credit card.

The television station reported that Woodle and her husband wanted to buy the property so that their daughter could ride a horse.

No date was given as to when Woodle would be due back in court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android