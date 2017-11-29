Report: Theft case set for trial for White Co. woman

A White County woman accused of stealing $360,000 from her employer reportedly had an extravagant lifestyle with the money.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Diana Woodle is set to go on trial Dec. 12 on felony theft charges.

Woodle is accused of stealing the money from the Southeast White County Water Association over a five year period.

Woodle was the manager of the association, which faced a state audit as well as a state police investigation, KATV reported.

County records showed that Woodle bought about 25 acres of land behind their home in the West Point community in Sept. 2013 for $45,000.

Prosecutors allege Woodle not only gave herself unauthorized paychecks but also misused the water association's credit card.

The television station reported that Woodle and her husband wanted to buy the property so that their daughter could ride a horse.

Woodle is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6 for a pre-trial hearing, KATV reported.

