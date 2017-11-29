Parents face murder charge after baby dies from meth toxicity - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Parents face murder charge after baby dies from meth toxicity

Johnny Richard, Sr. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Johnny Richard, Sr. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
Christina Richard (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Christina Richard (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

After an autopsy found an infant died of methamphetamine toxicity, his parents are facing murder charges.

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, on August 20, a four-month-old boy was taken to Great River Medical Center’s Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mississippi County Coroner Mike Godsey submitted the baby to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Blytheville police received the official autopsy results and arrested the parents, Johnny Richard, Sr., 30 and Christina Richard, 32, both of Blytheville.

The cause of death was found to be methamphetamine toxicity and is now being ruled a homicide.

Both Johnny Richard and Christina Richard are being held in the Mississippi County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. Their bonds were set at $200,000.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner finds a new path to educate students

    Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner finds a new path to educate students

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-11-30 03:53:39 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 12:58 AM EST2017-11-30 05:58:40 GMT
    Mary Bristow is the November Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner. (Source: KAIT-TV)Mary Bristow is the November Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    Mary Bristow uses the power of volunteerism to improve basic skills; creates MicroSociety Mentors.  

    Mary Bristow uses the power of volunteerism to improve basic skills; creates MicroSociety Mentors.  

  • Brookland school to have new offices, classrooms

    Brookland school to have new offices, classrooms

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-11-30 04:27:12 GMT
    Wednesday, November 29 2017 11:47 PM EST2017-11-30 04:47:25 GMT
    A bank building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices. (Source: KAIT)A bank building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices. (Source: KAIT)

    A building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices while the district will have new classrooms. 

    A building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices while the district will have new classrooms. 

  • Report: Theft case set for trial for White Co. woman

    Report: Theft case set for trial for White Co. woman

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:26 PM EST2017-11-30 02:26:07 GMT
    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:03 PM EST2017-11-30 03:03:55 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A White County woman accused of stealing $360,000 from her employer reportedly had an extravagant lifestyle with the money. 

    A White County woman accused of stealing $360,000 from her employer reportedly had an extravagant lifestyle with the money. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly