Parents face murder charge after baby dies from meth toxicity

After an autopsy found an infant died of methamphetamine toxicity, his parents are facing murder charges.

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, on August 20, a four-month-old boy was taken to Great River Medical Center’s Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mississippi County Coroner Mike Godsey submitted the baby to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Blytheville police received the official autopsy results and arrested the parents, Johnny Richard, Sr., 30 and Christina Richard, 32, both of Blytheville.

The cause of death was found to be methamphetamine toxicity and is now being ruled a homicide.

Both Johnny Richard and Christina Richard are being held in the Mississippi County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. Their bonds were set at $200,000.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android