JPD responds to shots-fired call, finds dead body

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800-block of Summit Cove.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shots-fired call.

Once on scene, officers discovered the body of a victim. JPD has not released further details on the victim. There are no known suspects right now.

JPD is currently on scene investigating.

Region 8 News has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

