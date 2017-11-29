JPD responds to shots-fired call, finds dead body

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800-block of Summit Cove.
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shots-fired call.
Once on scene, officers discovered the body of a victim. JPD has not released further details on the victim. There are no known suspects right now.
JPD is currently on scene investigating.
Region 8 News has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
