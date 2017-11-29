Murder victim's name released by Jonesboro police, investigation continues

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800-block of Summit Cove.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shots-fired call.

Once on scene, officers discovered the body of 53-year-old Roderic Corbin of Jonesboro inside the home.

"There be a lot of shootings around here you know, but I never thought it would be that drastic, you know somebody get killed," Travis Ward, resident, said.

There are no known suspects right now.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the JPD at 870-935-5657 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

