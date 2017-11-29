Brookland school to have new offices, classrooms - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Brookland school to have new offices, classrooms

A bank building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices. (Source: KAIT) A bank building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices. (Source: KAIT)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

A building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices while the district will have new classrooms. 

The Brookland School Board recently voted to buy the old Southern Bank building on Holman Street for $90,000. The building will be used for four offices. Right now, the offices are taking up classroom space and McDaniel said the change will help the district in many ways. 

"We have been in situations before where we have had to double up and have like a floating teacher and they have had to go to whatever teacher during her planning period and they would have class in there," McDaniel said. "It gives a teacher a permanent classroom." 

The building has been appraised for $330,000 and school officials plan to move into the building by the start of the 2018-19 school year. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner finds a new path to educate students

    Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner finds a new path to educate students

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-11-30 03:53:39 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 12:58 AM EST2017-11-30 05:58:40 GMT
    Mary Bristow is the November Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner. (Source: KAIT-TV)Mary Bristow is the November Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    Mary Bristow uses the power of volunteerism to improve basic skills; creates MicroSociety Mentors.  

    Mary Bristow uses the power of volunteerism to improve basic skills; creates MicroSociety Mentors.  

  • Brookland school to have new offices, classrooms

    Brookland school to have new offices, classrooms

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-11-30 04:27:12 GMT
    Wednesday, November 29 2017 11:47 PM EST2017-11-30 04:47:25 GMT
    A bank building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices. (Source: KAIT)A bank building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices. (Source: KAIT)

    A building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices while the district will have new classrooms. 

    A building in Brookland will soon become the home of the Brookland School District's Administrative Offices while the district will have new classrooms. 

  • Report: Theft case set for trial for White Co. woman

    Report: Theft case set for trial for White Co. woman

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:26 PM EST2017-11-30 02:26:07 GMT
    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:03 PM EST2017-11-30 03:03:55 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A White County woman accused of stealing $360,000 from her employer reportedly had an extravagant lifestyle with the money. 

    A White County woman accused of stealing $360,000 from her employer reportedly had an extravagant lifestyle with the money. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly