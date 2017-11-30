TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash limits traffic to one lane on I-55 Bridge

An accident involving a tractor-trailer has blocked all the southbound lanes near the I-55 bridge crossing into Memphis, TN from Arkansas.

According to TDOT, the vehicle jack-knifed near Metal Museum Drive or Exit 12-A just before 5 a.m.

The accident has caused traffic to come to a complete stop on the bridge all the way back to the Bridgeport Road exit in Arkansas.

Crews hope to have the area cleared before 6 a.m. this morning.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android