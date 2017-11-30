Traffic moving again on I-55 bridge after accident

Traffic is moving again after an accident involving a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes near the I-55 bridge crossing into Memphis, TN from Arkansas.

According to TDOT, the vehicle jack-knifed near Metal Museum Drive or Exit 12-A just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The accident has caused traffic to come to a complete stop on the bridge all the way back to the Bridgeport Road exit in Arkansas.

ARDOT states traffic was blocked for nearly two hours.

