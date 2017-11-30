Man dies after deer crashes into windshield

A Missouri man died after he hit a deer with his truck Wednesday evening in Howell County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated in a crash report Gregory Spoor, 30, of West Plains, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet 3500 north on Route E.

Just before 6 p.m., Spoor hit a deer about two miles south of South Fork.

The deer came through the windshield and hit Spoor. Then, the truck went off the road, through a fence, crashed into an embankment, and hit a tree.

The crash report states Spoor didn't have a seatbelt on.

