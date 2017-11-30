Former murder suspect, victim's widow speak after charges dismis - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Former murder suspect, victim's widow speak after charges dismissed

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
BENTONVILLE, AR (KAIT/KNWA) -

An Arkansas judge dropped murder charges against a man in a case that gained national attention after prosecutors wanted evidence from an Amazon Echo.

In a report by KNWA in Northwest Arkansas, James Bates, the former murder suspect, said he’s maintained his innocence since being accused of killing Victor Collins in 2015.

Bates allowed the recordings from his Amazon device to be released.

A motion filed Tuesday dismissed the case with prosecutors saying the current evidence supported more than on “reasonable explanation” for Collins’ death.

But Collins’ widow wasn’t happy with the court’s decision to dismiss.

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

