Police investigate cases of pilfered packages

‘Tis the season for Grinches to steal presents from porches.

Jonesboro police investigated two reports Wednesday of stolen packages.

Around 4 p.m. a woman reported she bought an Xbox from Walmart valued at $200. She told police she received a notice from UPS saying the package had been delivered to her home in the 3200-block of West Springwood Drive.

However, when she arrived home, the package was not there.

According to the incident report, the victim was unsure if someone stole the package or it just never arrived. Walmart, she said, told her to file a police report for a refund.

In the second incident, a woman claimed a 7-inch tablet delivered and left outside her door in the 3700-block of Kristi Lake had been stolen.

A neighbor claimed she saw a man in a Domino’s uniform picked up the package.

The incident report stated the witness ordered a pizza from Domino’s and was able to give a loose description of the suspect.

It was unclear if the package had been delivered or not. According to the report, the woman expected delivery on Wednesday. However, when she checked the package tracker on her phone it showed it had not been dropped off.

Police gave her a case number and told her to contact the department should the package show up.

To avoid becoming the victim of a porch pirate, police offer the following tips:

Have your packages delivered to your work address, if allowed. Have packages sent to a trusted neighbor or family member who is home during the day. Track your packages online; re-route them if available. If you know you will not be home to receive a package, ask the delivery service to postpone delivery.

