Parolee accused of attacking couple with knife

A Mountain Home man on parole faces felony charges after investigators say he attacked a couple with a knife.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 45-year-old Darrey Lynn Hart on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit murder and first-degree domestic battery.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, a 60-year-old man and his wife went to the Baxter Regional Medical Center’s emergency room with injuries.

The man alleged Hart, who lived with them at their home on Big Pond Circle, physically attacked his 60-year-old wife during an argument.

When the man tried to intervene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Hart threatened to kill him and “came after him with a knife.”

“A struggle ensued for the knife” and both victims sustained cuts requiring medical treatment, the report stated.

After Hart left the scene, the couple drove themselves to the hospital.

Sheriff’s investigators went to the victims’ home and recovered the knife. They also began a search for Hart.

Wednesday evening deputies found Hart at a motel in Mountain Home and arrested him.

He is expected to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court to answer the charges.

The sheriff’s department noted that Hart is currently on parole and has an “extensive arrest history in Arkansas, Missouri, and Louisiana.”

