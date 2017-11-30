Arkansas transportation agency picks 10-lane plan for I-30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - One of the busiest roads in Arkansas will be built as a 10-lane corridor as part of a more than $630 million project to accommodate traffic and expected population growth.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Department of Transportation released its latest data analysis for the Interstate 30 project on Wednesday.



Transportation officials say computer traffic modeling conducted on project options show the eight-lane alternatives wouldn't eliminate bottlenecks in the corridor as initially anticipated.



Officials say the plan features six main lanes and four lanes that'll be like city streets. The four lanes will allow traffic moving on or off the interstate to safely interact with pedestrians and other non-interstate traffic.



The interstate connects downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. An estimated 120,000 vehicles cross the Arkansas River daily.



