NEA Humane Society raising bucks for bales

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society has a few new animals they need the community’s help taking care of.

Following a recent court case, the organization gained custody of three horses that had been starved.

NEAHS is nursing the horses back to health, but they need the public's help.

“Because we’re set up for just dogs and cats, the expense that comes along with caring for sick and debilitated horses is more than what’s normally part of our annual budget,” said Margaret Shepard, NEAHS director. “So, we really need some help from the community.”

They're hoping "Bucks for Bales" will help solve their problems.

A donation of $6 buys one bale of hay. To keep the horses fed through the winter, Shepard said they need 300 bales.

“For now we are concentrating on just these horses,” Shepard said. “We hope to be able to sustain the ability of having horses as the need comes up.”

NEAHS will keep the horses until they are fully healed and can be adopted out.

Shepard said a lot of things came together at the right time to allow the Humane Society to care for the horses, even the property housing them was donated.

But now they need the community’s help to continue healing them. To make a donation, drop by NEAHS at 6111 E. Highland Dr. in Jonesboro from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call 870-932-5185.

