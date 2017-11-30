Man accused of aggravated assault following crash

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.
There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.
A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.
The former Walnut Ridge Country Club building will be torn down, with the land around it becoming farmland, officials said this week.
Jonesboro police are continuing to investigate a homicide that happened on Summit Cove on Wednesday night.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
In the past couple of months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
