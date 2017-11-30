Man accused of aggravated assault following crash

A man faces felony assault charges after police say he deliberately rammed a vehicle into the back of another vehicle during a domestic dispute.

The victim told police she and 25-year-old Anthony Ogden had been arguing at their home Tuesday morning when she had an acquaintance come pick her up to leave.

As they were leaving the residence, the woman said Ogden grabbed the keys to her vehicle and began chasing them. At one point, according to the probable cause affidavit, she said he attempted to hit their vehicle head-on.

The victim and her friend then drove down Belt Street to get away from Ogden.

She told police Ogden chased after them and rammed into their vehicle at a “high rate of speed,” totaling both cars.

The vehicle Ogden was driving then struck a telephone pole and another truck, causing a total of $31,000 in damage.

According to court documents, Ogden was the only one injured in the crash

On Wednesday, he appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling via Skype. Boling found probable cause to charge Ogden with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Boling set Ogden’s bond at $15,000 cash/surety with a Dec. 27 court date.

