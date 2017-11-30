Man accused of aggravated assault following crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man accused of aggravated assault following crash

Anthony Vernor Ogden (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Anthony Vernor Ogden (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man faces felony assault charges after police say he deliberately rammed a vehicle into the back of another vehicle during a domestic dispute.

The victim told police she and 25-year-old Anthony Ogden had been arguing at their home Tuesday morning when she had an acquaintance come pick her up to leave.

As they were leaving the residence, the woman said Ogden grabbed the keys to her vehicle and began chasing them. At one point, according to the probable cause affidavit, she said he attempted to hit their vehicle head-on.

The victim and her friend then drove down Belt Street to get away from Ogden.

She told police Ogden chased after them and rammed into their vehicle at a “high rate of speed,” totaling both cars.

The vehicle Ogden was driving then struck a telephone pole and another truck, causing a total of $31,000 in damage.

According to court documents, Ogden was the only one injured in the crash

On Wednesday, he appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling via Skype. Boling found probable cause to charge Ogden with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Boling set Ogden’s bond at $15,000 cash/surety with a Dec. 27 court date.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Officers trained on how to interact with people on autism spectrum

    Officers trained on how to interact with people on autism spectrum

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-12-01 03:16:07 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-01 03:21:49 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

  • City says no to transitional facility for felons

    City says no to transitional facility for felons

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:36 PM EST2017-12-01 02:36:30 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:49 PM EST2017-12-01 02:49:04 GMT
    (Source: KARK)(Source: KARK)

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

  • Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

    Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:18 PM EST2017-12-01 02:18:16 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:35 PM EST2017-12-01 02:35:49 GMT
    Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

    •   
Powered by Frankly