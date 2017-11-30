Surveillance system, gun found at suspected drug house - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Surveillance system, gun found at suspected drug house

Darrell Walker (Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Office) Darrell Walker (Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Office)
The weapon officers said they found during their search. (Source: Forrest City Police Dept. via Facebook) The weapon officers said they found during their search. (Source: Forrest City Police Dept. via Facebook)
FORREST CITY, AR (KAIT) -

After the Forrest City Street Crimes Unit received complaints of drug sales from citizens, officers arrested two people. One faces a drug charge while the other faces a weapons charge.

According to a news release from the Forrest City Police Department, detectives learned from concerned citizens that the people who lived in an apartment on Grobmyer Circle were selling drugs.

There were also several reports of an AK-47 rifle, police scanner, and surveillance camera at the apartment.

Detectives obtained a search warrant from a First Judicial District Circuit Court judge then on Nov. 29 officers with the FCPD’s Special Response Team and detectives went to the home and searched it.

The reports that were told to detectives turned out to be true, the release said. Detectives reportedly found a surveillance system displayed on a flat screen monitor used to show the approach of the officers, an active scanner, and an AK-47 in the room with the surveillance system.

Police charged Shantell McDowell Walker with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Darrell Walker was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Officers trained on how to interact with people on autism spectrum

    Officers trained on how to interact with people on autism spectrum

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-12-01 03:16:07 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-01 03:21:49 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

  • City says no to transitional facility for felons

    City says no to transitional facility for felons

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:36 PM EST2017-12-01 02:36:30 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:49 PM EST2017-12-01 02:49:04 GMT
    (Source: KARK)(Source: KARK)

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

  • Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

    Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:18 PM EST2017-12-01 02:18:16 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:35 PM EST2017-12-01 02:35:49 GMT
    Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

    •   
Powered by Frankly