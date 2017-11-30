Surveillance system, gun found at suspected drug house

The weapon officers said they found during their search. (Source: Forrest City Police Dept. via Facebook)

After the Forrest City Street Crimes Unit received complaints of drug sales from citizens, officers arrested two people. One faces a drug charge while the other faces a weapons charge.

According to a news release from the Forrest City Police Department, detectives learned from concerned citizens that the people who lived in an apartment on Grobmyer Circle were selling drugs.

There were also several reports of an AK-47 rifle, police scanner, and surveillance camera at the apartment.

Detectives obtained a search warrant from a First Judicial District Circuit Court judge then on Nov. 29 officers with the FCPD’s Special Response Team and detectives went to the home and searched it.

The reports that were told to detectives turned out to be true, the release said. Detectives reportedly found a surveillance system displayed on a flat screen monitor used to show the approach of the officers, an active scanner, and an AK-47 in the room with the surveillance system.

Police charged Shantell McDowell Walker with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Darrell Walker was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

