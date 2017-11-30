UA Spokesperson: No decision made on new athletics director - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

UA Spokesperson: No decision made on new athletics director

Dr. Derrick Gragg (Source: University of Tulsa) Dr. Derrick Gragg (Source: University of Tulsa)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The University of Arkansas says the search for a new athletics director continues and no decision has been made, according to a report from Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV.

University spokesperson Steve Voorhies told KATV the school is still vetting candidates to find the replacement for former AD Jeff Long.

It was initially reported that Dr. Derrick Gragg, vice president and athletic director for the University of Tulsa, was to be named the next athletics director for the University of Arkansas. A report Voorhies said was incorrect.

Gragg spent six years a the University of Arkansas serving as associate athletics director in 2008, senior associate director in 2003, and deputy athletics director under late athletics director Frank Broyles.

