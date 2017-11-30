Earle forfeits football games, Salem advances to 2A semi-finals

Earle High School notified the Arkansas Activities Association on Thursday that it was forfeiting all of its varsity football games including playoff games in which an ineligible player participated during the 2017 football season.

“We are grateful to Earle High School for its integrity and honesty while dealing with a sensitive issue,” AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said.

The district self-reported what is considered a violation of AAA rules and took immediate action. Due to self-reporting the use of an ineligible player, Earle High School has been removed from the 2017 Class 2A football playoffs.

Salem High School, who was defeated by Earle in last week’s quarter-final game, will advance into the semi-final game versus Foreman High School.

The 2A semi-final games will be rescheduled as follows: Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM, Salem at Foreman and Mt. Ida at Camden Harmony Grove

The 2A Championship Game will be played Friday, December 15, 2017, 7:00 PM at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Press Release from the Arkansas Activities Association.

