Secure package kiosks available in Little Rock area

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

People in Central Arkansas have a new way to protect their package deliveries, just in case you are worried they might get stolen.

According to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, the “Anytime Valet” kiosk is a secure place where you can have your packages delivered instead of them being placed on your front porch.

The kiosks are located in six places around Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Sherwood.

Once the item is delivered, you can pick it up from the kiosk by using a code to get into the machine.

Each kiosk can hold up to 100 boxes.

The kiosks are in its early stages and are only available in Central Arkansas, but the creator hopes to launch the kiosks in other cities across the United States.

