JPD continues to investigate homicide

Jonesboro police are continuing to investigate a homicide that happened on Summit Cove on Wednesday night.

Chief Rick Elliott said this is the city's 6th homicide in 2017.

Jonesboro typically averages about three to five homicides each year.

Chief Elliott said while the department cannot be very proactive with incidents like shootings, they can be proactive with crimes that lead to these incidents.

"I think with the presence of drugs in our community, a lot of times these situations gets volatile and next thing you know we have somebody killed," he said.

Chief Elliott said the department is working tirelessly to determine what led to the murder and to make an arrest in the case.

He said they are continuing to get witness statements and ask that anyone with additional information on the homicide to contact JPD.

