A Better Region 8: Support the Red Wolves this Saturday

There's nothing like a good football rivalry. 

Growing up in the Florida Panhandle, you were either a fan of the Florida State Seminoles or the Florida Gators.  There was no in-between.

In the weeks leading up to the game, houses were divided. People wore their team's gear and everyone had something to get behind.

The thing that sets the big rivalry games apart from others is that it doesn't seem to matter what a team's record is on the way into the game. The team who wants it most wins. 

A great example of this was last week's Iron Bowl, where Former Red Wolves Coach Gus Malzahn's Auburn Tigers beat rival Alabama to progress to the SEC Championship.

When I look at the A-State Red Wolves, sure we have some rivals but not one that is OUR rivalry.

It goes without saying that the Arkansas Razorbacks are concentrating on filling their head coach and athletic director positions more than they are exploring the idea of creating a rivalry with the Red Wolves, but that's a subject for a future editorial.

This weekend's nationally-televised game with Troy could go down as some of the best football ever played in the Vault. A stake in the Sun Belt Championship and bowl game selections are in the balance.  According to ESPN's app, the Red Wolves have a 55% chance of winning this game, meaning it should be close. This could be the beginning of a true rivalry.

Let's fill the Vault this Saturday. Supporting the Red Wolves makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

    Officers trained on how to interact with people on autism spectrum

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

    City says no to transitional facility for felons

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

    Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department's Facebook page.

