Harvest season good for some, bad for others

Farmers are one group that keeps a close eye on the weather and rain amounts.

According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, it has been a good and bad year for the harvest this year.

Farmers from across the state are talking about the harvest at the Arkansas Farm Bureau convention.

Jackson County rice farmer Brent Lassiter’s farm set along the White River and was affected by flooding during the spring.

“This year, the rains came late,” Lassiter said. “They came early in the spring and it’s the worst timing we could have. It totally destroyed the rice crop.”

The University of Arkansas Agriculture Extension predicts the flooding damage is estimated to be about $175 million.

Brad Doyle, a soybean farmer in Poinsett County, said farming is either feast or famine.

“All in all, we had a good harvest,” Doyle said. “I don’t think we rutted one field, which is very uncommon for our area.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach said farming and ranching is the state’s biggest industry.

Spring flooding impacted more than 977,000 acres of land.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android