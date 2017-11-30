"Hairy" officers raise money for homes

A local law enforcement agency got “hairy” the month of November for a good cause.

The 2nd annual “No Shave November” ended on Thursday.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said members of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center stepped up to help those in need.

“Employees of the Craighead County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Office donated $30 for the month of November to grow a beard," Boyd said. "We have a ‘clean shaven’ policy, so this is something different the employees get to participate in. It raises money for a great cause, Habitat for Humanity.”

On Thursday, they presented $1,040 to representatives from Habitat for Humanity.

“We see families in need so often,” Boyd said. “And our hearts go out to them and this is just a little way that we can help. The time of year sets up perfect because what better chance does someone have for Christmas as to own their own home and move in with a home that’s constructed by Habitat for Humanity. So, this is just going to help. It’s all volunteers that participate. But, they need money. And this is just a perfect way to help.”

Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro Micheal Sullivan said they were thrilled to get the phone call about the donation.

“We were so excited,” Sullivan said. “They did this last year for us. To do it again this year is such a great honor for Habitat and we truly support what they do and it’s good to know they support us too through this fundraiser. So, we were just really excited at the office.”

Boyd said employees were excited for the chance to get to help.

“For the employees here,” Boyd said. “At the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center, that’s a huge amount. And I know the Habitat for Humanity is going to put that money to good use. We were thrilled to help. All the employees really enjoy it without a doubt. It gives them a chance to do something different. They’re able to grow a beard out and that’s fun. But the thing is they’re truly helping someone and that means more than anything else that we can do.”

Sullivan said every little bit helps provide a resident with a home.

“The more money we can bring in to our organization,” Sullivan said. “The more families we can serve through our homeownership program. And so, it takes every dollar. Through this fundraiser they do each year for us we can help serve another family.”

Sullivan said Habitat for Humanity works not only provide a family in need of getting a home, but it helps provide them with the tools they need to sustain it.

“We build homes for families in need,” Sullivan said. “It’s not a renting program. It’s a homeownership program. So, families come to us who are truly in need and apply for our program. We select the ones with the biggest need who are most qualified and we build them a home with volunteers. They come out there and they work on our projects too. We educate those homeowners who are selected on how to be good homeowners. And they move into that home and they pay a no interest mortgage at their affordability. And that money goes back into building more homes for more families.”

Boyd said there’s no better time than now to make a difference.

“This is the season of giving,” Boyd said. “They need all the help that they can get with organizations that do so much in our community. If you see a need, how you help doesn’t have to be monetary. You can volunteer. There are so many ways someone can help and provide services that are needed.

Sullivan said Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro just finished its 20th home.

He said they going to start two more homes next year.

You can contact Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro at (870) 203-9898 or log onto their website by clicking here.

