Agape House now has van, thanks to grant

A Region 8 organization got more from Walmart than low prices.

The Walmart Foundation recently awarded a $35,000 grant to the Agape House.

The Agape House is a restoration home that works to help women battle their addiction problems through Christ teachings.

The money from the grant was used to purchase a van.

Jennifer Cate, the Public Relations Manager for the Agape House, said winning this grant was an answered prayer.

“You know, we had a great need,” Cate said. “We had just opened our Corning facility and we needed transportation to get the women back and forth to jobs, appointments and to our Oak Grove House, where they have a lot of classes. While we were doing that, we got online and started working with the Walmart Foundation and we found this grant was available and we applied for it.”

Cate said it was something they found to be grateful for at just the right time.

“We found out the week before Thanksgiving we had won the grant,” Cate said. “We were so excited! We weren’t sure we were going to get it, but when we did, we were thrilled.”

Now, the Agape House has a van that fits 16 to transport women in the program where they need to go.

“It’s very exciting,” Cate said. “It’s exciting to be able to get women where they need to be and be able to help more women. We can bring more women in because we can transport them now.”

Terry Melton, the store manager of Walmart in Paragould, said it’s exciting to get to help people.

“It’s awesome,” Melton said. “Because we get to help people in the local community and they do such a good job with the work that they do and it’s just good that Walmart can help them out to do their work.”

Melton said the work the Agape House does has helped them stand out.

“It’s the work that they do,” Melton said. “The work they do with the people in Paragould. Helping people get back on their feet. I think that played a big role in them getting chosen.”

The Agape House does more than just help women with their addictions.

“It’s the full package,” Cate said. “We want them to be well completely when they leave us. We help women with their addiction, employability, parenting skills and to be able to be a positive aspect in the community.”

Melton said it was thrilling to see someone local get such a substantial amount of money.

“We do local grants here at the store,” Melton said. “But we don’t ever hardly get the chance to do like $35,000. So, when we see a grant like that we think it’s the best thing we could see. Especially this time of year. We think it’s great.”

Melton said everyone can help make a difference in someone’s life.

“Just give,” Melton said. “You don’t even have to give money. You can give time. There are so many folks in need this time of year. Anything helps. If you can give time or money. Just anything you can do helps out.”

The Agape House is found in two locations.

They have a house in Oak Grove and in Corning.

Right now, 34 women are currently receiving help in the Agape Program.

You can contact the Agape House by calling (870) 586-0314.

