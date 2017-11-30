Money and drugs seized from Jonesboro man, officials say

Police arrested a Jonesboro man after a search turned up over $17,000 and nine ounces of suspected marijuana.

According to Jonesboro police, investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Second Judicial District Drug Task Force Agents conducted a probation search on LaTony Sims.

Sims was stopped and detained near his home after he fled an officer tried to conduct that search of his home.

Police found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him and arrested him.

After his arrest, police searched Sims’ home and vehicle.

The Street Crimes Unit found approximately $17,725 in cash that is believed to be related to drug sales.

Sims was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and being held on possession of a schedule VI substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Investigators will file for the forfeiture of the seized money through the Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

