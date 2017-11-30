Firefighters in Craighead Co. to get equipment upgrades - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Firefighters in Craighead Co. to get equipment upgrades

Jonesboro dispatchers answer calls every day about fires in the area. Now, Jonesboro and Craighead County firefighters have upgraded equipment. (Source: KAIT) Jonesboro dispatchers answer calls every day about fires in the area. Now, Jonesboro and Craighead County firefighters have upgraded equipment. (Source: KAIT)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County firefighters have not only had to battle blazes for many years but problems with their radio systems as well. 

Now, the Craighead County E-911 system has a backup system that allows firefighters and first responders to have better communications in emergency situations. 

The upgrades include three points of contact that will allow dispatchers to reach firefighters. Typically, dispatchers have had to leave their console and walk over to a radio to speak with firefighters. 

The updated equipment is a short-term solution to the problem, E-911 director Jeff Presley said Thursday. However, the long-term solution may be expensive. 

But, Presley said the system is needed to help firefighters and first responders. 

"Make sure that we can hear those guys across the river, one of our weakest points is eastern Craighead County," Presley said. "You get to the St. Francis River, Lake City, Monette, Caraway, that area, sometimes on the radio, all you get is static." 

The upgraded equipment should be installed by Dec. 1, while the system completely working by early December. 

Presley said grants would be needed to help pay for a permanent fix to the problem. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Officers trained on how to interact with people on autism spectrum

    Officers trained on how to interact with people on autism spectrum

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-12-01 03:16:07 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-01 03:21:49 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

  • City says no to transitional facility for felons

    City says no to transitional facility for felons

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:36 PM EST2017-12-01 02:36:30 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:49 PM EST2017-12-01 02:49:04 GMT
    (Source: KARK)(Source: KARK)

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

  • Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

    Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:18 PM EST2017-12-01 02:18:16 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:35 PM EST2017-12-01 02:35:49 GMT
    Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

    •   
Powered by Frankly