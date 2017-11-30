Former country club to be torn down, officials say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Former country club to be torn down, officials say

The old Walnut Ridge Country Club is set to be torn down. (Source: KAIT) The old Walnut Ridge Country Club is set to be torn down. (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The former Walnut Ridge Country Club building will be torn down, with the land around it becoming farmland, officials said this week. 

The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission recently voted to level the building, which was damaged by fire in October. However, officials say the destruction project is on hold until authorities can find out what happened. 

The country club closed earlier this year due to financial problems. The city then owned the building after the former owners gave up their lease, officials said. Back in October, fire officials said the cause of the fire was unknown while Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Frank Owens said he could not rule out arson. 

Officials said the Arkansas State Police are also working to find out what happened. 

