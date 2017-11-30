Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew said on November 14, the Beebe Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Police executed a search warrant in the 900-block of April Lane in Beebe.

Officers found six zip-lock bags with over a pound of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, a .22 rifle, $897, a set of digital scales, and other types of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Aaron Lee Carothers, Vernon Lee Carothers, and Deanna Lynn Carothers.

Aaron Carothers was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a schedule VI drug with the purpose to deliver, maintaining a drug premises, drug/narcotics possession, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vernon Carothers and Deanna Carothers were charged with possession of a schedule VI drug with the purpose to deliver and maintaining a drug premises.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android