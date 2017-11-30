Three arrested after police find drugs, guns - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook) Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)
Vernon Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook) Vernon Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)
Deanna Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook) Deanna Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)
(Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)
BEEBE, AR (KAIT) -

 A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew said on November 14, the Beebe Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Police executed a search warrant in the 900-block of April Lane in Beebe.

Officers found six zip-lock bags with over a pound of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, a .22 rifle, $897, a set of digital scales, and other types of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Aaron Lee Carothers, Vernon Lee Carothers, and Deanna Lynn Carothers.

Aaron Carothers was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a schedule VI drug with the purpose to deliver, maintaining a drug premises, drug/narcotics possession, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vernon Carothers and Deanna Carothers were charged with possession of a schedule VI drug with the purpose to deliver and maintaining a drug premises.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Officers trained on how to interact with people on autism spectrum

    Officers trained on how to interact with people on autism spectrum

    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-12-01 03:16:07 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-01 03:21:49 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

    Around 60 local officers are now better equipped to interact with autistic individuals after a specialized training in Independence County.

  • City says no to transitional facility for felons

    City says no to transitional facility for felons

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:36 PM EST2017-12-01 02:36:30 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:49 PM EST2017-12-01 02:49:04 GMT
    (Source: KARK)(Source: KARK)

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

    There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

  • Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

    Three arrested after police find drugs, guns

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:18 PM EST2017-12-01 02:18:16 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:35 PM EST2017-12-01 02:35:49 GMT
    Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)Aaron Carothers (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

     A search warrant netted over a pound of weed and guns, according to post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.

    •   
Powered by Frankly