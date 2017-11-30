City says no to transitional facility for felons

There will not be a transitional housing facility for felons in Bald Knob after the city says no to the project, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

The people behind Open Hands were hoping to move 15 felons into a building they owned along the main road in town.

However, the idea was met by opposition from the community.

Chuck Mowers, city inspector for Bald Knob, also said a halfway house was not on the list of types of businesses that could go into a commercial building, so the planning commission voted against it.

A public hearing had been scheduled but was canceled when the couple wanting to start the facility pulled out of the Bald Knob location.

The couple behind Open Hands couldn’t be reached for comment but officials said they are now looking at other locations in the county.

