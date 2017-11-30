A-State Volleyball Falls to Ole Miss in NIVC

OXFORD, Miss. (11/30/17) – The Arkansas State volleyball team saw its 2017 campaign come to a close with a 3-1 (25-18, 20-25, 16-25, 21-25) loss to Ole Miss in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Thursday night at the Gillom Center in Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss (19-14) hit .294 and held A-State (21-12) to a .201 percentage and out blocked the Red Wolves 13-6. Carlisa May led the team with 20 kills, her 10th match of 20 or more kills this season, to bring her season total to 507, 10th most in school history. Peyton Uhlenhake posted a season-high 12 kills, while Ellie Watkins handed out 45 assists.

Defensively, Tatum Ticknor led the Red Wolves with 21 digs to bring her season total to 596, ninth most in school history. Timber Terrell led the team with four blocks, while Jessica Uke added a pair to give her 101 for the season making her just the fourth player since 2011 to eclipse 100 blocks. Terrell was just shy of double-digit kills with nine, while Madison Brown had seven. Uke finished her career with a .336 hitting percentage, good for sixth highest in school history.

“I’m proud of our team and the effort we showed tonight,” A-State head volleyball coach David Rehr said. “We had four freshmen on the floor at a couple of points tonight and were able to battle with them so that was extremely encouraging. However, Ole Miss made a few more plays than we did, especially in the third set. I thought this was a step in the right direction though and I’m excited for next season.”

A-State jumped out to a 15-12 lead in set one at the media timeout and extended its edge to 20-13 on a block by Terrell. The Red Wolves would go on to win the first frame 25-18 on a kill by Watkins. Ole Miss raced out to a 12-6 lead in set two, but the Red Wolves battled back to within 16-14. However, the visitors couldn’t get any closer as the Rebels went on to claim the set 25-20.

Arkansas State couldn’t get much going in set three early as Ole Miss earned leads of 7-0 and 13-1 before A-State battled back within six at 18-12 on a kill by Terrell. Unfortunately the Red Wolves couldn’t get any closer as the Rebels claimed a 25-16 decision. A-State started fast in game four with a 4-0 run and led 10-6 after a kill by May. However, Ole Miss was able to tie the set at 20-20 and ended the game on a 5-1 run to win set four 25-21 and the match 3-1.

Ole Miss was led by Emily Stroup’s 18 kills, while Lexi Thompson had 12 and Nayo Warnell tallied 10 to go along with eight blocks.

Arkansas State’s win over SIUE Wednesday night was its first postseason win since the 1993 NIVC. The Red Wolves have five seniors graduating and return 12 letterwinners for next season.