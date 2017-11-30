No. 14 Lyon Sprints by Stephens, 76-47

Oumy Ndoye scores career high 19 points

BATESVILLE, Ark. – The 14th-ranked Lyon College Women’s Basketball continued its streak with a 76-47 decisive win over Stephens College Thursday night inside Becknell Gymnasium, led by a career high 19 points by Oumy Ndoye. The Scots improve to 11-0 all-time against the Stars including a 6-0 mark at home.

On the season Lyon improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the AMC, while Stephens falls to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

GAME FLOW

Lyon sprinted out of the gates with a 16-3 lead in the first six minutes capped off by three straight three-pointers from Ali Tucker, Madison Riley and Liz Henderson. Stephens chipped away at the lead, but the Scots held a 24-12 advantage after the first quarter.

After a basket by the Stars in the second quarter, Lyon scored seven straight points. The Scots would increase their lead to 20 points with a minute left in the period, leading 39-19. Oumy Ndoye and Henderson scored back-to-back baskets in the final 30 seconds to give Lyon a 43-19 lead at the break. Despite struggling a bit in the third quarter, Lyon was able to collect themselves and score six points down the stretch with two baskets from Ndoye and two free-throws by Hayley Cormican. The Scots held a 60-37 advantage after a basket by the Stars’ Lauren Carlson with 17 second left in the period.

Both teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter, but Lyon continued to hold a sizeable lead. With 6:21 left in the game and a 20-point lead, the Scots went on another long run holding the Stars scoreless. Allison Tackett, Ndoye and Henderson scored six straight points for the team, while Lizzie Allgood would score the team’s final three baskets. Lyon’s defense held the Stars’ to just three points in the final seven and a half minutes, before taking the 76-47 win.

KEY STATISTICS

- Ndoye scored a game high 19 points, while Henderson (15) and Riley (10) also added double-digits.

- Lyon outrebounded Stephens 41-26 as Ndoye had a team high eight rebounds and Samantha French tallied six.

- Lyon shot 43.1 percent from the field and held Stephens to 36.7 percent.

- Tucker had a game high four steals as part of 13 total for the Scots.

HEAD COACH TRACY STEWART-LANGE QUOTES

On the team’s approach to the game

“We had some slow energy tonight, but took care of business in terms of approaching the game. We have some things to work on in one day with a quick turnaround of conference games.

On the team’s rebounding

Overall I thought our team handled the rebounding well knowing stephens is a good rebounding team and had good attention to that in the scouting report. We held them to three offensive rebounds.

On Oumy and Tressa Linson performing well off the bench and look ahead to Saturday

Oumy’s very offensive minded in terms of energy, I thought Tressa Linson and Oumy were two individuals who gave us a spark off the bench. I was a little disappointed in our transition, but I think we will bounce back even though Saturday will be a tough game. We’ll look forward and use this game to get better.”

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

Lyon hosts Park University Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by another home game on Dec. 9 against Philander-Smith College (Ark.) at 12 p.m.