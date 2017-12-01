Fire department posts video of U.S. flag being stolen

A fire department in Jonesboro needs help finding the person responsible for taking their flag.

The Southridge Fire Department posted a video Friday showing someone walking up to the flagpole and taking the U.S. flag down.

The flag is then dragged across the ground and placed into an SUV before driving away.

Anyone with information about the person or the incident is asked to call (870) 819-6947 or (870) 761-9124.

