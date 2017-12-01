WBC held ribbon cutting for new residence hall

Williams Baptist College dedicated its newest residence facility, Belle Hall.

It’s a 43-bed women’s residence hall that has been housing students this fall semester.

WBC held a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the $2.3 million project on Friday, Dec. 1.

One family was instrumental in making the residence hall possible.

Jim Tom and Connie Belle Butler donated $500,000 to Williams Baptist College.

“God provided the funds,” Jim Tom said. “He provided the way to deliver it, and we just walked the path and handed the check to Williams Baptist College.”

This isn’t the first donation the Butler family has contributed to WBC.

They were also essential in the funding for a male residence facility, Butler Hall.

“Because our association with Williams goes way back, we want to thank God that he’s included us in William’s future,” Jim Tom said.

The Butlers say they are excited to be a part of Williams Baptist’s transition from college to university status.

“We’re excited for the future of Williams Baptist and for all the students that come here,” Connie Belle said.

Williams Baptist College will officially operate as Williams Baptist University next year.

