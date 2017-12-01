Boyfriend charged after woman, mother found dead in TN home

PIKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say two women were found dead inside their Tennessee home and that a man has been charged.

Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris tells WRCB-TV that the women were found in a Pikeville home Thursday night. District Attorney General Michael Taylor requested a probe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which identified the women as 46-year-old Deanna Lawrence and her daughter, 24-year-old Dedra Lawrence.

The women lived with their boyfriends, and Deanna Lawrence's boyfriend was locked out when he arrived home. After no one answered the door, he broke a window to get inside. He found the women dead and Dedra Lawrence's boyfriend, Joe Whittenburg, unconscious.

Whittenburg was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unclear. He faces two criminal homicide counts. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

